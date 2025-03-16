HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine sent the following condolence messages of the Royal Family of Serbia for the unimaginable tragedy that occurred in the town of Kocani in Northern Macedonia, when more than 50 people lost their lives in fire in night club:

“Crown Princess Katherine, me, and the entire Royal Family send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy in the town of Kocani in Northern Macedonia, as well as to all the people of our neighbour and friendly country. We pray to the Lord to give comfort to the families of the deceased, and to the victims’ eternal memory and the Kingdom of Heaven. We send our sincere wishes to all the injured for a speedy recovery.

Words are weak to express feelings in times like this, but the least we can do is to offer each other understanding and comfort.”