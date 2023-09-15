I send my most sincere congratulations to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and all the Jews worldwide for great holiday – Rosh Hashanah!

This great day reminds us that we should review events of the past, to try to improve ourselves and each day of the upcoming year strive to be better, help those in need, and send our prayers for the well-being of our loved ones, our friends and neighbors, as well as for peace and prosperity all around the world. Let us all pray that God’s love and mutual understanding prevail among the people.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish a peaceful, successful, and blessed year to you and your families, with the joyful greeting: “Shana tova!”