TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine send their congratulations for the upcoming Ramadan Bayram to all believers of the Islamic community, who this year celebrate the first day of this great holiday tomorrow, on 20 March.

“On the occasion of the great holiday of Eid al-Fitr, my wife and I extend our most sincere congratulations to all members of the Islamic community in Serbia and throughout the world.

With the completion of the Holy month of Ramadan, a time devoted to fasting, prayer, compassion for one another and for those in need, as well as spiritual revival and strengthening of faith, Bayram arrives as a celebration of faith and hope, appreciation for the blessings we have received. This Holy day is a reminder of the importance of caring for one another and strengthening the bonds between people. Bayram carries within the eternal message of the imperishable God’s love, which all people of faith feel and share. May His wisdom guide us and be our shield against all evils and temptations.

May this holiday inspire us all to continue fostering mutual respect, understanding, and harmony among people of all faiths and traditions. In the times we live in, the world might need it more than ever. In these moments of joy and thanksgiving, may Bayram bring peace to every home and encourage us to share kindness and goodwill with those around us.

We wish you to celebrate this great holiday in health, peace, and joy, surrounded by your families, friends, and neighbors. Bayram serif mubarek olsun! – May the noble Eid be blessed!”, stated TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.