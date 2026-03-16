Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, operating under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine, has continued its support of The Institute for the Education of Children and Youth in Belgrade by helping modernize the institution’s kitchen.

A large professional commercial grade refrigerator and freezer for the kitchen have been installed thanks to an incredibly generous donation from The Three Kolo Group of Serbian Sisters — St. George of Joliet, Illinois; Knjeginja Zorka of Lansing, Illinois; and St. Archangel Michael of Lansing, Illinois. This valuable contribution will significantly improve food storage and kitchen operations, benefiting the children and staff of the Institute.

“Historically, the Kolo of Serbian Sisters has always strived to help those in need and has generously supported my Foundation and the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization Chicago many times in the past with open hearts. It would take many pages to list all the projects accomplished together by my Foundation and The Three Kolo Group of Serbian Sisters over the years. I would like to express my profound gratitude to St. George of Joliet, Illinois; Knjeginja Zorka of Lansing, Illinois; and St. Archangel Michael of Lansing, Illinois for their kindness and dedication,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“On behalf of all the staff and children, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine, the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization Chicago, and all the donors who made this possible. Thanks to their support, our kitchen is now highly professional and very functional. This means a great deal to all of us,” said Tatjana Milenković Kajkut, Director of the Institute.

Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago continues to champion initiatives that address the needs of vulnerable communities, demonstrating the power of compassion, collaboration, generosity, and hope.