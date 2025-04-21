HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine attended Holy Easter Liturgy which was on the greatest Christian holiday officiated by His Grace Bishop Irinej of Eastern America in Sts. Cyril and Methodius Serbian Orthodox Mission Parish in West Hartford, Connecticut, USA.

Many people of faith gathered for the Divine Service to jointly celebrate the most important holiday of Christianity. In his address, Bishop Irinej thanked Their Royal Highnesses for their presence and wished them good health, peace, and every blessing from the Lord. After the service, everyone sat down and shared a table of love. On this occasion, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess addressed the present people, thanked His Grace and all parishioners, and wished them good health, peace, harmony, unity, and progress.

“It is always a tremendous pleasure to share the joy of the greatest holiday, Easter, with our people in prayerful unity so that we all together celebrate the resurrection of our Lord. The God’s love that we share, this fire of faith that keeps our hearts warm, is also the thread that connects us all. It unites and gathers all members of our people, equally those in Sumadija, in Kosovo, in the Republic of Srpska, as well as the ones who live far away from our homeland and gives us strength to stand together and to jointly resist every adversity that befalls us. As we must always remember that, after Golgotha, there always comes resurrection. Once again, wish you a happy Easter with much peace, health, hope, and love. Christ is risen!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Easter message from HRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine is available on LINK.