HRH Crown Prince Alexander gladly accepted the invitation from HE Mr. Daniel Emery, the Ambassador of Australia in Serbia, to once again join the commemoration for the Anzac Remembrance Day to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who have fallen in wars.

The commemoration took place at the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Belgrade and was attended by several Military Attaches of foreign diplomatic missions, representatives of the Government of Serbia, representatives of the Army of Serbia, and associations that guard the memory of Serbian soldiers.

Crown Prince Alexander pointed out that it is very important to commemorate those who have fallen during history so we today can live in a free world. His Royal Highness also reminded that members of the Serbian diaspora in Australia, descendants of the members of the Royal Army of our country, every year take participation in the Anzac Day march, honouring their brave ancestors.

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and “the contribution and suffering of all those who have served”. Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli campaign, their first engagement in the First World War (1914–1918).