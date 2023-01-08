HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his congratulations to the citizens and Government of the Republic of Srpska on the upcoming National Day and Patron Saint Day – The Holy Protomartyr Stephen the Archdeacon.

“To the Government and all the citizens of the Republic of Srpska, I sincerely congratulate you on the National Day of the Republic of Srpska and the Patron Saint Day.

During my life, I have traveled a lot, visited many countries, and lived abroad, away from my homeland. All these places are nice, but when, after years of unwanted exile, my family and I came to Serbia in 2001, I finally could say that I am home, that I am where I belong, on my own. There is only one place in the world where I can say that I have this same feeling, besides Serbia, and that beautiful place is the Republic of Srpska.

The Drina River never was, and it will never be a border because when there is love, respect, and unbreakable connections, a frontier can never exist. Therefore, I am sending my warmest and most sincere greetings to our sisters and brothers in the Republic of Srpska. Even in the most difficult times, you have always been strong in keeping and preserving Serbian identity and tradition and respecting the centuries-old pledges of our ancestors, to cherish freedom, honour and dignity as one of our nation’s greatest treasures. This is something that is being done today, and it will be passed on to future generations. The ideals of liberty that are at the very core of our nation are the foundations on which the Republic of Srpska and Serbia stand today and will in all times to come.

I wish all citizens of the Republic of Srpska good health, to be safe, and much happiness and well-being in their personal life. I wish the Republic of Srpska success, progress, and prosperity”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.