HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his wishes for a blessed and happy Easter to all Christians in Serbia and across the world who celebrate this Holy Day tomorrow, 9 April, according to the Gregorian calendar.

“To all believers who celebrate the most joyous and most important day for each Christian according to the Gregorian calendar, I am sending my most sincere wishes for a happy and blessed Easter!

The resurrection of our Lord and Savior reminds us who we are, that we are part of common and unique history, but also that we are God’s children, and that Christ’s sacrifice is both a pointer and invitation to liberate the good that reposes inside us, for our sake and the salvation of all. Let the day when the resurrection of Our Savior is celebrated give us all hope that times of peace and stability are ahead of us.

Above all, my family and I wish you good health and much prosperity. I wish you to spend the holiday in peace, happiness, and harmony. Happy Easter!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.