Traditional manifestation “Children Easter Magic”, the largest children’s event in Serbia for the greatest Christian holiday, which is under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, Patriarch Porfirije, and the City of Belgrade, started today for the 25th time with the painting of Easter eggs that was attended by the Royal Couple of Serbia.

Their Royal Highnesses are also very pleased that the children, as part of the program, today also visited the Royal Palace, and received gifts for the upcoming Easter.

The manifestation continues tomorrow with the exhibition of the most beautiful children’s Easter works in the Gallery of the National Television RTS, and finishes on Easter, with traditional egg tapping in Tasmajdan Park in Belgrade, and visiting children in hospitals and Home for Children Zvecanska.

The opening of the manifestation in Princess Ljubica’s Home was attended by His Holiness Patriarch of Serbia Porfirije who delivered his blessings for the event, Mrs. Vesna Vidovic, Vice-Mayor of Belgrade, and together with Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine spent time with the children and saw their Easter creations.

“Crown Princess Katherine and I are both very happy that we could spend time with the children today, and also that they visited our family home, the Royal Palace, and received our gifts. The joy is even greater knowing that the little ones from our holy land, Kosovo and Metohija, are among the visitors and are participating in this great manifestation, together with their friends from all parts of Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and the Balkan region.

The fact that this manifestation goes beyond the borders of our country is a reminder for all of us grownups how we should live and act every day, that we should disregard the borders between us and all the differences, but work together and be united”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

This event is being organized this year for the 25th time, and its patrons are also the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church and the City of Belgrade. It started during the NATO Aggression in 1999, with a desire to continue the tradition of children socializing for Easter, and also to give them hope in a time of war. It continued in the following years, becoming the largest children’s manifestation for Easter in Serbia.