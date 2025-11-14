Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose Patron is Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine, continues its heartfelt mission to improve the lives of children in need. Thanks to the generosity of The Pittsburgh Tri-State Committee, long-time supporters of Lifeline Chicago, the young residents of The Drinka Pavlović Home for Children in Belgrade now enjoy a new fully equipped Music Room.

This incredibly generous donation from The Pittsburgh Tri-State Committee made possible the complete transformation of a space at the Home into a magnificent Music Room, where the children can now express themselves through music and creativity.

This donation included new electrical installations and lighting, the complete refurbishing and painting of all walls, new radiators, a new air conditioner, and new doors. The Music Room was also beautifully decorated with colourful wall art, giving it a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

New furnishings and electronics were also provided, including three large tables, two plush armchairs, two standard chairs, cupboards, shelving, a television, a computer, and a karaoke machine with speaker.

The Music Room was further enriched with new musical instruments including a keyboard, two tarabukas/drums, two harmonicas, two dairas/tambourines, and two flutes, ensuring that every child can take part in making music.

In addition, the Home also received 40 complete sheet sets/bedding sets, 40 blankets, and 20 pillows, further enhancing the comfort and well-being of the children.

“Music brings joy, healing, and hope to children, and I am deeply grateful to our compassionate supporters in the Pittsburgh Tri-State area and Lifeline Chicago for making this project possible,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine. “Together, we are creating a brighter and happier future for these wonderful children.”

Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago continues to provide essential aid to children’s homes and institutions throughout Serbia, Kosovo and Metohija, and the Republic of Srpska, working tirelessly to bring comfort, hope, joy, education, and opportunity to those in need.