HRH Crown Prince Alexander gave his support and attended today the solemn opening of the 38th Symposium of Nurses and Technicians of the Oncological Institutions of the Republic of Serbia, to advance knowledge in this multidisciplinary field of medicine and oncology healthcare.

His Royal Highness, with great pleasure, accepted the invitation to address the gathered people at the opening and once again showed the Royal family of Serbia’s support and appreciation for the very important role of nurses and technicians in the health care system of every country. The Crown Prince also delivered greetings from his wife, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, whose contribution to the fight against cancer in Serbia is great and well known.

“Before all, I would like to bring to you greetings from my wife, Crown Princess Katherine, who is very sorry not to be able to be here today. You all know very well how strongly she is devoted to the fight against cancer. Even when she was fighting her own battle against this disease, she did not forget to provide help and support to this cause. The newest digital mammography machine and the breast cancer awareness campaign “Discover in time, save life” are just the latest activities.

We are both very proud of everything that you, nurses, and technicians do on a daily basis. The role of nurses in healthcare, not only in our country, is often unjustly underestimated, while your contribution is also undervalued. Nevertheless, it is a well-known fact that the role of each of you is immeasurable and irreplaceable. A special kind of devotion is needed to provide oncology patients, which deserves every credit. This deserves every praise.

This Conference is a wonderful opportunity to gain new, valuable knowledge that will bring much benefit to the patients. Knowledge makes a difference in everything, and events like this represent an investment in a better future for our nursing, our health, and our country” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his speech.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr Ferenc Vicko, State Secretary in the Ministry of Health of Serbia, Professor Ivan Marković, President of the Cancer Section of the Serbian Medical Association, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Milan Žegarac, Director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, Mr. Dragan Kodžo, President of the Oncology Nursing Section of the Association of Nurses, Technicians and Midwives of the Republic of Serbia, Sladjana Sokolović, Secretary of the Oncology Nursing Section of the Association of Nurses, Technicians and Midwives of the Republic of Serbia, Mirjana Gavrilović, Head Nurse of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, Dijana Otašević, President of the Association of Nurses, Technicians and Midwives of the Republic of Serbia, MD Ljilana Jovčić, Head of the Department of the High School of Health, and many others.