The 55th anniversary of HM King Peter II’s death was marked today in the Mausoleum of the Royal Family, Saint George’s Church in Oplenac, and members of the Royal family of Serbia, TRH Crown Prince Alexander, Crown Princess Katherine, Prince Mihailo, Princes Ljubica, and Princess Natalija gathered to pay their respect to our last monarch, accompanied by Mrs Betty Roumeliotis, the Crown Princess’s sister.

The Holy Liturgy was officiated by priests from Oplenac parish, and memorial service was officiated by His High Grace Archbishop of Kragujevac and Metropolitan of Šumadija Jovan. This year, for the first time, an official state ceremony of marking the death of King Peter II was held after the church service, the national anthem was played, and members of the army guarded the tomb of the last Head of State of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia and the Supreme Commander of the only legitimate army during World War 2 – Royal Yugoslav Army in Homeland. The Crown Prince, as the Head of the Royal family, laid a wreath on his father’s tomb.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander stated: “55 years ago, my dear father, HM King Peter II, passed away, and I must say, the pain for losing him is still here, reminds me of his tragic life and fate. His life was marked by hardship — the early loss of his father, the turmoil of a world at war, and the challenges that shaped the fate of his country. Like many other nations, Yugoslavia was often left to the will of the great powers, and its last monarch suffered the same fate. Although stripped of the Crown by an undemocratic regime, no one could take away the dignity and devotion he carried for his people and his homeland.

At the start of the Second World War, my father, like other leaders of occupied countries, was forced into exile in London. After the war, the communist authorities denied him the right to return home — a dream he carried until his final days. His life was difficult, yet his love for Serbia and his people never faded. He was a devoted son, a loyal King, and a man whose heart always longed for his homeland.

Since I succeeded in bringing his earthly remains in 2013 to Oplenac, to rest among our ancestors, my heart has found peace. I fulfilled his final wish — to return to Serbia, even in death. Dear father, you will forever be in my prayers and in my heart.”

Аs part of the state ceremony of paying respect to the late King, wreaths were laid on his tomb by: the Royal family, Mr. Zoran Antic, State Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs of the Government of Serbia, representatives of the Army of Serbia, Municipality of Topola, Mr. Dragan Reljic, Director of the Foundation of King Peter I in Oplenac, as well as associations and people who gathered to pay their respects to the last King of Yugoslavia.

Biography of HM King Peter II

HM King Peter II of Yugoslavia was the firstborn son of King Alexander I and Queen Maria of Yugoslavia. King Peter II was born in Belgrade on 6 September 1923, and his Godfather was King George V of England. After his father’s assassination in 1934, he became the King of Yugoslavia, but since he was only 11 years old, a regency of three was formed.

After the 27th of March Coup, when the people of Yugoslavia rejected the treaty which the Government signed with Nazi Germany, King Peter II was proclaimed of age. The Yugoslav Army was unprepared to resist the ensuing invasion by Nazi Germany, and Yugoslavia was occupied within eleven days. King Peter II was forced to leave the country, and he joined other monarchs and leaders of German-occupied Europe in London in June 1941. There, King Peter was regarded by the people of Yugoslavia as the symbol of resistance against Nazism and worked hard on getting the Allies’ support for the fight of the people of Yugoslavia against the occupying forces.

After the war, the nondemocratic communist regime forbade the return of the Royal family to Yugoslavia, removed their citizenship, and confiscated their entire private property. King Peter II never abdicated.

The King spent the last years of his life in America. He died on 3 November 1970 in Denver Hospital, Colorado, and he was buried at the St. Sava Monastery Church in Libertyville, Illinois. He was the only king buried in the United States.

The King’s remains were transferred to the Royal Palace Chapel in Belgrade on 22 January 2013, and a State Funeral took place on 26 May 2013 at the Royal Family Mausoleum of St. George in Oplenac, Serbia, where His Majesty joined other members of The Royal Family interned in the Royal Mausoleum.