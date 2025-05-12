On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine extends her heartfelt congratulations to all nurses and medical technicians in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and around the world, emphasizing the vital importance of their role in the healthcare system and their daily care for patients.

“Nurses and medical technicians deserve our deepest admiration and respect for their courage, strength, and selfless dedication. Being ill and staying in a hospital is never easy, it is a time filled with anxiety and fear. Nurses are the ones who guide us through these difficult moments, offering not only medical assistance but also comfort, understanding, and kind words, not just to patients, but to their families as well.

Nurses are the heart of every healthcare system. Together with doctors, they form an unbreakable team, risking their own health to save others. They are our everyday heroes, caring for each patient with love and attention. Thank you for your tireless energy, your care, and your compassion,” said Crown Princess Katherine.

Her Royal Highness also highlighted the importance of cooperation and knowledge exchange among nurses as a key factor in improving the quality of healthcare. It is precisely for this reason that Crown Princess Katherine established the Royal Nurses Board, with the aim of providing support and fostering connection among nurses throughout the country.

International Nurses Day, celebrated every year on 12 May, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, is an opportunity to once again express gratitude to all nurses and medical technicians who, through their daily work, dedication, and humanity, make the world a better place.