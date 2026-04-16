The St. Luka Health Centre in Bileća, Republika Srpska, has received a valuable donation of a patient monitor and an inhalator, significantly improving the quality of healthcare services provided to its patients.

This most vital donation was made possible thanks to the immense generosity of the parishioners of Old Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church in Chicago, with the assistance of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, operating under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine. Through their dedicated efforts and continued commitment to humanitarian work, this essential medical equipment has been delivered where it is most needed.

Thanks to the prompt response from the generous donors, the Health Centre has received much-needed medical equipment, greatly enhancing patient care, to the immense satisfaction of the healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine also conveyed her appreciation and support: “I am very grateful to our donors from Old Holy Resurrection Church in Chicago for their compassion and readiness to help. It is through such generosity that we are able to continue supporting healthcare institutions and improving conditions for both patients and medical professionals. Our mission remains to provide assistance wherever it is needed most, and I am proud that we could help the Health Centre in Bileća.”

Mr. Vladimir Čuknić, Director of The St. Luka Health Centre, expressed his sincere gratitude: “We are deeply thankful for this valuable donation, which arrives at a crucial time for our institution. The patient monitor and inhalator will significantly improve our capacity to provide adequate and timely care to our patients. We have a patient monitor for the first time, and it will significantly improve our work, especially in emergency cases, when it comes to transporting patients for further treatment. We had inhalators before, but they were worn out, so this new device will also be of great use in our daily work, both with children and adult patients. This act of kindness and solidarity is of immense importance to both our staff and the community we serve.”

The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago remain dedicated to their mission of supporting healthcare institutions and improving the well-being of people throughout Serbia and Republika Srpska.