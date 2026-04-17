TRH Crown Prince Alexander, Crown Princess Katherine, Hereditary Prince Philip, and Princess Danica have with great pleasure accepted the invitation from HM King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden to attend the solemn celebration of His Majesty’s 80th birthday in Stockholm, Sweden, on 30 April 2026.

Their Royal Highnesses will join numerous other members of the Royal families of Europe, heads of state, and other high guests to jointly celebrate the important jubilee of the King of Sweden.

“My family and I are honoured to be guests of our dear friends and cousins, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, for this important anniversary. We have shared so many beautiful moments, they were our guests in Serbia for my 60th and 70th birthday, we were their guests in Sweden numerous times as well, and we always look forward to occasions like this, to share the joyous moments and happiness, to strengthen the bonds that tie us together”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

In addition to the Royal families of Sweden and Serbia being connected as relatives through several lines, there is a sincere friendship that has lasted for numerous decades. Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia came to Serbia to celebrate the 60th and the 70th birthday of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, but they were also guests on the 50th birthday celebration of the Head of the Royal family of Serbia that was held in London, before the Karadjordjevics returned to their homeland. TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine were guests of the Royal Couple of Sweden among other ocasions on the 50th, 60th, and 70th birthdays of the King, wedding of the Crown Princess of Sweden, as well as the 80th birthday of the Queen.

Additional, and for the Serbian people, a very important connection between the two Royal houses was added in 2017, when HRH Crown Princess Victoria was maid of honour (“kuma” in Serbian) at the Royal wedding of TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica. For Serbs, “kumstvo”, which is a word representing when somebody is a godfather or godmother at the baptism, or the best man or the maid of honour at the wedding, represents a sacred connection, sometimes equal or even more important than family ties.