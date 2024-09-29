During the weekend, TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia were guests at the wedding of HRH Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark and Mr. Matthew Kumar, a lawyer from the United States, which was held in Athens Greece.

Their Royal Highnesses were thrilled to attend this joyous three-day event, and to, together with the Royal Family of Greece and many other esteemed guests, celebrate the matrimony of the Crown Prince of Serbia’s goddaughter, the fourth of the five children of late HM King Constantine II and HM Queen Anne-Marie of the Hellenes and her fiancée. The bride’s godparents at her baptism, besides HRH Crown Prince Alexander, were the late HM Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, HM Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (her maternal aunt), and HM the late King Michael I of Romania.

On Friday, 27 September, a welcoming reception was hosted by the couple at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens for close friends and family members. The wedding took place on Saturday the 28th, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, followed by a solemn reception. The wedding ceremony was officiated by His Eminence Metropolitan Dorotheos II of Syros, Tinos, Andros, Kea and Milos. On Sunday, a farewell brunch was held at the One & Only Aesthesis Hotel.

“My wife and I are so happy to share the joy of this beautiful day with my goddaughter and her groom. They are a remarkable couple who we wish much joy, good health, prosperity, understanding, and love. They have started a long journey, but whatever life brings to them, it is important they will go through it together. Each joy is enlarged, and hard moments are easier when they are shared.

Great moments do not happen that often in life, but the wedding day is surely one of them. What we wish to the newlyweds is not to wait for the next great moment to occur, but to make each day of their matrimony a special one. Every second spent with the love of your life is something remarkable”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

The newlywed couple had to several times move the date of their wedding, first because of the Coronavirus pandemic, and later because of the death of the bride’s beloved father, King Constantine II. The current date is very symbolic because it is very close to Princess Theodora’s parents’ wedding anniversary, who were married on 18 September 1964, in Athens.

Relations between the Royal families of Greece and Serbia have always been marked with sincere and cordial friendship and deep family bonds. In addition to HRH Princess Theodora of Greece being HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Godchild, her late father, HM King Constantine II was the best man at TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine’s wedding in 1985. His Majesty was also the Godfather of the Crown Prince’s sons, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip and HRH Prince Alexander. Crown Prince Alexander’s maternal grandfather HM King Alexander of Greece, who married Aspasia Manos, was the brother of HM King Paul of Greece, HM King Constantine II’s father.

Together with the Royal Couple of Serbia, the Royal families of Europe were present including: HRH Crown Prince Pavlos and HM Queen Anne-Marie leading the Royal Family of Greece, HM Queen Sofia of Spain, HRH Princess Benedikte of Denmark, and many other prominent guests.