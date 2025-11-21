Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, accompanied by HRH Princess Vesna and Mrs Betty Roumeliotis, the Crown Princess’s sister, officially opened the traditional humanitarian Christmas Bazaar of Women’s Handicrafts today at the Galerija Shopping Centre in Belgrade. The proceeds from the sale of handicrafts are designated to support refugee women, socially vulnerable women, and children with intellectual disabilities.

The opening ceremony was organized under the auspices of HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, and began with an address by HRH Crown Prince Alexander who emphasized the importance of this event and pointed out his wife’s commitment to heling those who need it the most, being very proud of the Crown Princess and her efforts.

The ceremony was attended by HE Milica Djurdjevic Stamenkovski, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs, and other members of Serbian institutions, several Ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic corps in Serbia, Members of the International Women’s Club, led by the President Mrs. Andrea Pavukova, the wife of the Ambassador of Slovakia to Serbia, Mr. Soufiane Adjali, Representative of UNHCR in Serbia, and many others.

The Bazaar presents handicrafts created by exceptional women from across Serbia, as well as works by children with intellectual disabilities. Their creativity promotes tradition, family craftsmanship, and cultural heritage, while visitors, through their presence and purchases, directly support women’s entrepreneurship, family empowerment, and social inclusion.

“Today we have gathered to support courageous and talented women whose handicrafts, made with great love and skill, preserve our tradition and cultural heritage. By purchasing these items, we support not only the women who make them, but also the entire community, as well as children with intellectual disabilities who are exhibiting their works here.

All proceeds from the Bazaar are dedicated to these women and children, and I warmly invite everyone to join us and support this important humanitarian initiative. Thank you to all who are here today, demonstrating that together we can make a difference.” – said Crown Princess Katherine.

Minister Djurdjevic Stamnekoviski in her addressing spoke about the significance of events like this and thanked Crown princess Katherine for her work, for constant support and being there for those in need, especially woman and children, and said that the Ministry will always support endeavours like this. She concluded her speech with words “long live the Karadjordjevic family!”

The Bazaar is held in the festive spirit of Christmas, offering an opportunity to celebrate the joy of giving. Visitors can enjoy traditional Serbian handicrafts, Christmas gifts, and a festive atmosphere, while also supporting those in greatest need.

Event is set up in front of the Maxi supermarket, on Trgovačka Street, on the ground floor of the shopping centre, and is open for two days – on Friday, 21 November 2025 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm, and on Saturday, 22 November 2025 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

For more than 20 years, HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation have encouraged the work of these remarkable women, who support their families through the sale of their beautiful handicrafts. Her Royal Highness also encourages children with intellectual disabilities and the schools they attend to participate in this event and present their works. The Bazaar is an excellent opportunity to purchase authentic, traditional Serbian handicrafts, select Christmas gifts, while also supporting the families of the women exhibiting their creations, as well as children with special needs.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine expressed her sincere gratitude for the kindness, hospitality, and exceptional support of the management of the Galerija Shopping Centre in Belgrade.