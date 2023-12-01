TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine officially opened the traditional Christmas Bazaar of Handicrafts of refugee women and children with difficulties in intellectual development, today at the “Big Fashion” Shopping Centre in Belgrade. Total revenue from the sale of handicrafts is designated to help these vulnerable groups.

The opening ceremony of this manifestation, organized under the auspices of Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, was started with the addressing of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, and attended by HE Mrs. Darija Kisić, Minister of Family Welfare and Demography in the Government of Serbia, Mrs. Nataša Stanisavljević, the Serbian Commissioner for Refugees and Migration, as well as Their Excellencies, Ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Mr. Edward Ferguson, and Tunisia, Mrs. Imen Laajili Ammari, together with other representatives of the diplomatic corps, Mr. Zoran Zivanovic, member of the Crown Council, and many others.

Crown Princess Katherine thanked Minister Kisić and Commissioner Stanisavljević for the traditional support that Governmental bodies are giving to this Bazaar, and she also said: “These brave and strong women were compelled to leave the security of their homes and continue their lives far away from them. Thanks to their handicrafts, they have supported their families during the most difficult times. All items presented at this Bazaar are unique and carefully made, with tremendous love and patience. By buying handicrafts, we support not only the women who make them, but also the whole community, and we also preserve the heritage that is passed down through the centuries.

This is a really special day for all of us, because together we can do something big and important for others. Knowing that we have made a difference is the best prize and joy one can get. Let we all also unite in the sincere wish that never again in the world the innocent have to go through such terrible fate of being exiled from their homes.”

Minister Kisic pointed out that the women’s handicrafts that were presented today at the Christmas Bazaar are true masterpieces and that in them you can see all the love, warmth, ability and strength of a woman, who is fighting for an even better life for her family. “It’s really wonderful to be in the company of such women, exceptional, strong, capable, extremely imaginative, whose work really leaves you breathless. I believe that your families are also proud of you, of your effort, commitment and persistence to live even better”, emphasized Kisic and thanked all the ladies for preserving our tradition and culture with their handicrafts, which makes Serbia the richest in the world.”

“Traditionally, Crown Princess Katherine organizes the Christmas handicraft Bazaar, which was designed to help displaced, refugee, and socially vulnerable people, who support their families by selling these handicrafts, as well as children with disabilities. These are women who have a wonderful gift to present Serbia in the most beautiful way possible, they have shown how imaginative, capable, and brave they are. I am proud to participate in the humanitarian Christmas Bazaar, because every year we show that the goal of the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration and the Bazaar is the same, which is to support and help women and their families who were forced to leave the safety of their homes and that all people who want to respect and love Serbia are always welcome. I invite everyone to take advantage of this wonderful humanitarian event, to buy authentic, traditional Serbian handicrafts and Christmas gifts, show their humaneness, and support women and children with intellectual disabilities”, said Mrs Natasa Stanisavljevic, Commissioner for Refugees and Migration of Serbia. She also expressed gratitude to the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation for its humanitarian work and long-term support because the Bazaar always has notable successes, contributes to the preservation of human dignity, and enables all participants to support their families in difficult times.

The Bazaar will continue to be open for 2 days – on Friday, 1 December 2023 from 11 am to 10 pm and on Saturday, 2 December 2023 from 10 am to 10 pm.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation have been encouraging, for over 20 years, the work of these outstanding women who are in need of supporting their families by selling their beautiful handicrafts. Her Royal Highness is also encouraging children with special needs and the schools they are attending to join this manifestation and sell their works. The Bazaar is a wonderful opportunity to purchase magnificent traditional Serbian handicrafts, buy Christmas gifts, and at the same time support the families of these women who are exhibiting their work, and also help children with special needs. More than 30 exhibitors are participating in this year’s Bazaar.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine is very grateful for the kindness, hospitality, and great support of the management of the Big Fashion in Belgrade.