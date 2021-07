On the occasion of Eid al-Adha HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his sincere greetings to representatives of Islamic community in Serbia and all Muslims.

“I would like to extend my warmest wishes to all Muslims in Serbia and around the world who are celebrate Eid al-Adha. May the spirit of togetherness and compassion bring you peace, serenity and prosperity in the days ahead” – said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.