The 91st anniversary of the assassination of HM King Alexander I was commemorated today in the Mausoleum of the Royal Family, Saint George’s Church in Oplenac. TRH Crown Prince Alexander, Hereditary Prince Philip, Princess Danica, Prince Mihailo, Princess Ljubica, and Princess Natalija gathered to pay their respects to the late Knightly King.

The Holy Liturgy and memorial service were officiated by His High Grace Archbishop of Kragujevac and Metropolitan of Šumadija Jovan and priests from Oplenac parish. The Crown Prince, as the Head of the Royal family, laid a wreath on his grandfather’s tomb. “Today, we remember the tragic day of 9 October 1934, when His Majesty King Alexander I of Yugoslavia was assassinated in Marseille. It was not only a terrible loss for our Royal Family, but also for our nation, all the peoples of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia, but also for Europe and the world, as a great statesman and diplomat who fell victim to the hands of totalitarian ideologies of evil, Nazism and Fascism.

King Alexander the Unifier devoted his life to the ideals of unity, peace, and progress. Guided by a strong sense of duty and love for his people, he worked tirelessly to strengthen the state and ensure stability in a turbulent time for Europe. His vision was to enable his people stability and a secure future; he was building when others were destroying.

The brutal assassination of King Alexander marked a dark moment in our history, but his legacy continues to inspire. His courage, patriotism, and dedication to the service of his country remain a moral beacon for generations to come. On this sad anniversary, we honour his memory with deep respect and gratitude. Let us never forget his sacrifice and his unwavering belief in the values of unity, peace, and national dignity”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Hereditary Prince Philip said: “For me, this is a day of remembrance, but also of pride. My great-grandfather, King Alexander I, was not only a ruler but a symbol of courage and faith in a better tomorrow. Remembering King Alexander I, we are reminded that history is not just the past, it is also a call to build the future on the values ​​he represented: unity, respect and faith in living together. Serbia has the strength to once again be the home of all its peoples.”

HM King Alexander I of Yugoslavia was assassinated during a state visit to France on 9 October 1934 in Marseille, along with the French Foreign Minister Monsieur Louis Barthou.

He was the second son of HM King Peter I and Princess Zorka, who was born in Cetinje, Montenegro, on 16 December 1888. His Godfather was the Russian Tsar Alexander II. Young Prince Alexander spent his childhood in Montenegro and was educated in Geneva, Switzerland. He continued his schooling at the Military School in St. Petersburg, Russia and then in Belgrade.

As Regent and Supreme Commander of the Army of the Kingdom of Serbia, he led his people through the most tragic and most glorious days of our history. When King Peter I died on 16 August 1921, the Regent HRH Crown Prince Alexander became the King of the Kingdom of the Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes. In 1929, he became king of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia.

In 1922, he married HRH Princess Maria of Romania. They had three sons – Crown Prince Peter (later King Peter II of Yugoslavia), Prince Tomislav, and Prince Andrej. In 1929, when the country changed its name, he became King of Yugoslavia. He loved his people very much and left numerous endowments.