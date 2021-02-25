His Royal Highness Prince Stefan is celebrating his third birthday today.

“My wife HRH Crown Princess Katherine and I wish dear Stefan a very happy third birthday filled with joy and fun” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

His Royal Highness Prince Stefan is the great grandson of Their Majesties King Peter II and Queen Alexandra of Yugoslavia, the grandson of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia.

With the blessing of His Holiness the Late Patriarch Irinej of Serbia, the bells of Belgrade’s St. Sava Temple tolled heralding the birth of the newborn member of the Serbian Royal Family. That was the first time that the 49 bells of the biggest orthodox temple in the Balkans announced such a birth. In addition, the bells of St. George Church in Oplenac and Zica Monastery tolled heralding the birth. This birth of a male child was the first one in the Royal Family in Serbia after 90 years when HRH Prince Tomislav was born in Belgrade, who was the brother of HM King Peter II, the grandfather of HRH Prince Philip.