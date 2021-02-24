His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations for the forthcoming Purim Jewish holiday to the Ambassador of Israel to Serbia, HE Mr. Jahel Villan, the Chief Rabbi of Serbia, Mr. Isak Asiel, the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Mr. Robert Sabados and all members of the Jewish community in Serbia.

“I wish all members of the Jewish community in Serbia to celebrate one of the happiest Jewish holidays – Purim, in health, peace and joy together with their loved ones. May this joyful day, which carries the spirit of salvation and joy, remind you and our entire community that we nurture wisdom, patience, mercy, justice and above all, love for the almighty”, said Crown Prince Alexander in his congratulations.