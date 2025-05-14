HRH Hereditary Prince Philip attended today the Holy Hierarchical Liturgy in the Temple of Saint Sava in Vračar, Belgrade, which was served on the occasion of the opening of this year’s session of the Holy Assembly of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

On this occasion, Prince Philip emphasized the importance of the historical continuity and spiritual connection between the Royal Family and the Serbian Orthodox Church, recalling the role of HM King Alexander I in the restoration of the Patriarchate of Peć.

“My great-grandfather, King Alexander I, played a significant role in unifying the Serbian Orthodox Churches. He not only supported that process, but was also its initiator, as well as the initiator of the idea of ​​​​renewing the Patriarchate of Pec. He wanted the first Serbian Patriarch to be solemnly enthroned in the Patriarchate of Pec, which happened a little over 100 years ago, and the King personally attended that solemn act. I am happy that, as the great-grandson of King Alexander I, I had the honor and blessing to attend the enthronement of two Serbian Patriarchs in the Patriarchate of Pec – Patriarch Irinej and Patriarch Porfirije. That is why it is a special pleasure and blessing for me to attend the Liturgy and invocation of the Holy Spirit today in the Temple of Saint Sava in Vracar on the occasion of the session of the highest church-legislative and hierarchical body of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Historical continuity and spiritual ties between the Royal Family and the Serbian Orthodox Church are extremely significant and important to me, and I will strive to further improve and deepen these relations in the future,” said Hereditary Prince Philip.

The working part of the Council will continue tomorrow in the crypt of the Temple of Saint Sava, where the hierarchs will discuss key issues of church life, the pastoral mission, and the challenges facing the Orthodox community.