The Royal Compound in Dedinje is once again open for tours. The first visitors in the 2025 Season were, as always, media representatives, who, accompanied by professional tour guides from the Royal Palace, had the opportunity to learn about the interesting history and rich tradition of this building, one of the most beautiful adornments of the Serbian capital.

The hosts, HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine, due to unavoidable obligations abroad, were unable to personally welcome the press teams to their home this year for the first time, but on this occasion a letter of greeting from His Royal Highness was read, in which the Crown Prince expressed his great pleasure that the Palace is again welcoming visitors. This year’s tourist season was officially opened by Mr. Miodrag Popović, Director of the Belgrade Tourist Organization, who once again emphasized that the Royal Complex is one of Belgrade’s biggest tourist attractions and that there is always enormous interest for its tours.

“The Karađorđevićs are a dynasty that originated from our people, shared the same fate with our nation, and therefore our personal past, as well as the past of our home, cannot be viewed separately and independently from Serbian history. They are intertwined and complement each other. The Royal Compound is a wonderful place, full of numerous interesting stories and anecdotes that enchant and fulfil every visitor. During the past times, it was also a place of great joy, family warmth, and love, but also a place of important events and crucial decisions that fateful determined the direction in which our country was going. Both the Royal Palace, which will celebrate its centenary in four years, and the slightly younger White Palace, remember how my father, King Peter II, played here with his brothers, Princes Tomislav and Andrew, how they threw snowballs at each other in the meadow in front of their home during the winter, or rode in a small boat in the pool in front of the Royal Palace in the summer, how they studied here, gained their first knowledge, grew up… But it also remembers my grandfather, King Alexander I, who met here with Louis Barthou, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, just a few months before they both fell as victims of assassination. It also remembers more than 150 bombs that fell on our family home and its surroundings on 6 April 1941…

The examples are countless, and these are just some of the stories that visitors who come here can hear. That is why many of them say that when they pass through the gates of the Complex, it is as if they have stepped back several decades, into another era. This is precisely the reason why we reopen the Palace for visitors every year. So that our countrymen, but also numerous friends from abroad, can see the Royal Complex in Dedinje, a steady and constant witness to our history and tradition, to get to know this magnificent estate that our country can be proud of, the guardian of the legacy of the Knightly King Alexander and the entire House of Karađore”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his letter.

Media representatives who found themselves in the role of tourists today got to know the home of the Royal Family of Serbia better and visited everything that a standard tour includes – the Royal Palace, the White Palace, the Palace Chapel of St. Andrew the First-Called and the Royal Park. The tour is a pleasant walk lasting approximately one and a half hours, in order to get in touch with the history, rich heritage and cultural legacy of our country and the Karađorđević dynasty. By the way, before the return of the Royal Family to Serbia, the Palace complex was a kind of “forbidden city”, closed to the public for decades, and opening it for the visitors was one of the first important decisions of the head of the Royal Family, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, of which he is particularly proud.

Mr. Popоvic, Director of the Tourist Organization of Belgrade, said: “When we talk about tourist destinations, the first thing that comes to mind for many is beautiful beaches or high mountain peaks. However, what really makes a place unique and worth visiting is its culture and history. It is precisely these two dimensions that provide a deeper meaning to travel and make the difference between a passing attraction and an unforgettable experience. Cultural and historical heritage represents the greatest treasure of a tourist destination, increases its recognition on the global map, and contributes to the sustainable development of tourism. It also encourages the local population to preserve and respect their heritage, knowing that it is valuable not only for them, but also for the entire world. Traditional visits to the Royal Complex therefore, represent an important segment of Belgrade’s tourist offer, a traditional and permanent value to which we return every year.”

The tourists will also, when it is available due to their obligations, be greeted by Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

The Tourist Organization of Belgrade (TOB) organizes visits to the Royal Complex every weekend on Saturdays at 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. Ticket purchased from the Tourist Organization of Belgrade includes organized bus transportation from the marked tourist bus stop on Terazije Square, in front of the Terazije Fountain, to the Royal Complex – gatherings for transport are at 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. The ticket price is 1,500 RSD. The number of people in a group is restricted to a maximum of 30 visitors.

For information and reservations, tourists should visit the Tourist Information Centre in Belgrade, Knez Mihailova 56, phone: +38111 26 35 622, e-mail: [email protected], website www.tob.rs

Schools, students, and pensioner associations can visit the Royal Palaces in Dedinje in announced group visits every working day from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm with the mandatory notification to the Office of HRH Crown Prince Alexander at least 7 to 10 days ahead, over the phone +381 11 306 4014 or via e-mail: [email protected]. Each group must consist of at least 10 visitors and up to a maximum of 40 visitors per group. Website: www.royal.rs