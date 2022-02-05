The eldest son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and the grandson of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra, His Royal Highness Hereditary Prince Peter celebrates today his 42nd birthday. His Royal Highness thanks everyone for the good wishes and congratulations.

Hereditary Prince Peter was born on 5 February 1980 in Chicago, Illinois. HRH Hereditary Prince Peter has two brothers Their Royal Highnesses Prince Philip and Prince Alexander.

Prince Peter completed in London an art foundation course at Camberwell College of Arts (London Institute). He also completed a series of design and illustration programs on the European continent mainly in Barcelona and Seville. After spending a year at Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) on the East Coast of the United States, he started working in the field of graphic design and art direction in London and New York, working with many international clients and brands.

His passions include collaborating with other creatives outside of his direct area of expertise to achieve new and exciting visual concepts and ideas in a variety of media.