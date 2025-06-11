HRH Hereditary Prince Philip and HRH Princess Danica attended today the memorial service for the late HM King Alexander Obrenović of Serbia and his wife HM Queen Draga, which is organized by the Serbian Orthodox Church every year in the crypt of the Church of the Holy Apostle and Evangelist Mark in Belgrade. His Grace Bishop Tihon of Moravica presided over the commemoration, with the assistance of the priests and deacons of the church.

“The Royal couple tragically died during a coup d’état carried out on this day in 1903 by a group of officers and politicians dissatisfied with several decisions made by the King as head of state. This tragic event speaks of the weight of responsibility that the office of head of state carries and the consequences that have, not infrequently, affected all our rulers in various ways.

We remember his decisive action in saving the Serbian Imperial Lavra, the Hilandar Monastery on Mount Athos, from falling into foreign hands, as well as organizing the magnificent state visit of Montenegrin Prince Nikola Petrovic to Belgrade on St. Vitus’ Day in 1896, a joint service and the beginning of the process that would lead to the unification of our people.

May the memory of the Serbian King and Queen be eternal,” said Hereditary Prince Philip.