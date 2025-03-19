TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica signed the book of condolences at the Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia in Belgrade and paid their respect to all those who lost their lives in the unimaginable tragedy that occurred in the town of Kocani in Northern Macedonia:

“In these difficult moments, we sympathize with the pain of the brotherly people of North Macedonia and share the grief with all who mourn their loved ones.

Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, to whom we extend our sincere condolences, as well as with those who are fighting for their heeling, wishing them strength and a speedy recovery. Brotherly love and shared grief know no boundaries”, stated Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica.