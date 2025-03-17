HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine attended the Divine Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Church in Paterson, New Jersey, officiated by His Grace Bishop Irinej of Eastern America, together with priest, Father Đokan Majstorović, and Deacon Vladimir Srbljak.

The Divine Service was also attended by Dr. Vladimir Božović, Consul General of Serbia in New York, Ms. Marija Krstić, Vice Consul, Ms. Daniela and Mr. Jugoslav Čeliković, long-time friends of the Royal Family and great benefactors who have repeatedly supported Crown Princess Katherine’s humanitarian work, as well as numerous parishioners.

In his address, Bishop Irinej thanked Their Royal Highnesses for their presence, wished them much health, peace and every blessing from the Lord. After the service, everyone sat down and shared a table of love in the parish hall of the church. On this occasion, the Crown Prince addressed present people, thanked His Grace, the clergy, members of the Consulate and all parishioners, and wished them good health, peace, harmony, unity and every progress.

Our hearts are always full when we spend time with our people, when we can talk to them and when we see that, although they live thousands of kilometers away, their love for Serbia is so strong and sincere, that it is worthy of all admiration and respect.