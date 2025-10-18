HRH Princess Danica sent a message of support to the Association of Fine and Applied Artists and Designers of Serbia (ULUPUDS)and the “Singidunum” Gallery, which are facing a difficult financial situation.

“As a long-time member of the Association of Fine and Applied Artists and Designers of Serbia, but also as someone who comes from an artistic family, I feel a deep connection to this community of creators that has been preserving, advancing, and transmitting the spirit of art and culture of our country for more than seven decades.

ULUPUDS and the Singidunum Gallery are living witnesses of the times, spaces where talent is transformed into a lasting legacy, where young artists are encouraged, and culture gains its most beautiful face. Today, however, these institutions are faced with a great challenge, which calls us all to unity and solidarity.

Culture is a mirror of our identity and the foundation of a society that strives for dignity, beauty, and spiritual strength, and the artist is a significant participant in our society. Therefore, I believe that now, more than ever, we need to show that we stand with those who enrich our common life with their work.

I invite everyone who appreciates the art, tradition, and culture of Serbia to support ULUPUDS and the Singidunum Gallery with their presence, support, or donation. At the same time, I sincerely appeal to the competent republican and city institutions to listen to this problem and help find a lasting solution that will ensure the survival of these important cultural centers.

In times when culture is often neglected, solidarity and responsibility towards art become our highest expression of humanity. Together we can preserve these values ​​for generations to come, so that art continues to live, inspire, and connect us all.”