His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander wishes blessed and Merry Christmas to all believers around the world who celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar.

“On the occasion of the Christ’s birth, to all citizens of Serbia, Republika Srpska and all people around the world who celebrate this Holy day on January 7, I extend warmest congratulations. I wish you to spend Christmas in peace and love, surrounded by your loved ones.

Most of all, my family and I wish you good health. Let your home and your family be a source of peace, warmth, and love.

Peace of God, Christ is born!”, said Crown Prince Alexander.

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine will attend Christmas Eve Solemn Service in the St. Eleftherios Greek Orthodox Church in New York since the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Sava in under reconstruction.