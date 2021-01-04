The donation for the COVID Hospital in Kragujevac was provided as a quick response from HRH Crown Princess Katherine and the Ana and Vlade Divac Foundation at the urgent request of the staff from Clinical Centre Kragujevac. The much-needed assistance was provided thanks to the generosity of the donor, Mrs. Anka Erne.

The donation in the amount of 7,000 Euros, provided thanks to the generosity of Mrs. Anka Erne, it includes a large amount of surgical face masks, protective gloves, medicines (vitamin C and probiotics), brushes and brooms for maintaining the hospital’s hygiene. These donated supplies will support the work of doctors and medical staff in treating their patients.

“My husband and I are extremely grateful to the donor Mrs. Anka Erne who provided the funds for the hospital in Kragujevac, as well as to the Ana and Vlade Divac Foundation for helping in realizing this significant donation. It is very important, especially at this time, when doctors, nurses and other medical staff are fighting heroically to save lives of others. We have to help them and support them”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Ana Divac on behalf of the Ana and Vlade Divac Foundation said “In these challenging times, we are glad that, thanks to our longtime donor from America, Anka Erne, we were able to provide necessary assistance. The contribution of our people from the diaspora has been immeasurable since the beginning of the pandemic. We thank everyone who selflessly helps us overcome this crisis”.