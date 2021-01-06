HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia presented new playground equipment to The Drinka Pavlovic Home for Children Without Parental Care in Belgrade, Serbia.

This incredibly generous donation, of $13,700, was made to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago by The John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation, in memory of Nanette E. Wuchenich. In addition to new exercise and playground equipment (five different sets of playground apparatuses), the Home’s outdoor courtyard was also equipped with new benches, tables, large flower pots and a lawn mower.

“I am very happy that, thanks to this donation, the children will get a new playground, where they can have fun and enjoy everyday play. Children are our greatest wealth and it is very important that we take care of their health and proper development, and thanks to this equipment, they will be able to play sports every day and actively spend time outdoors,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

At the invitation of HRH Crown Princess Katherine, the playground was officially opened by the Minister of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs, Prof. Dr. Darija Kisic Tepavcevic.

“I thank all the people who showed kindness, humaneness and solidarity even in these difficult times. Thanks to the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation’s donation, the “Drinka Pavlovic” Home’s playground has been upgraded, which will play a big role in growing up and raising children”, said Kisic Tepavcevic, adding that “the task of all of us is to give children a happy childhood”.

The director of the Center for the Protection of Infants, Children and Youth Zvecanska, Zoran Milacic, expressed his gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine, Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization and the John and Mildred Medic Wuchenich Foundation for their support.

“On behalf of the children, I thank HRH Crown Princess Katherine and Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, who have been generously helping children in all our institutions for years. With their donations, they help us accomplish our planned activities”, said Milacic and thanked Minister Tepavcevic for the support of such projects.