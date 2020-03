HRH CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER SAYS GOODBYE TO BORISLAV BORA STANKOVIC

„Serbia and the whole world were left without a great man, whom I greatly appreciated and loved. He was the father of basketball in the Balkans. He never deviated from his principles and therefore was respected by the whole world. He was and will remain large. We will keep the memory of our Bora forever. I pray to God to grant him paradise settlements and eternal peace “, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.