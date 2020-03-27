HRH CROWN PRINCESS KATHERINE IS VERY GRATEFUL TO NORDEUS FOR THEIR GENEROUS DONATION OF COMPUTERS AND PRINTERS TO HELP CLINICAL CENTRE OF SERBIA IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

HRH Crown Princess Katherine organized a donation of urgently needed computers and printers for the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases and Pulmonology Clinics of the Clinical Center of Serbia, intended for the work of medical staff in the fight against the coronavirus.

Princess Katherine’s Foundation organized the donation of 10 new computers plus accessories and 10 printers to the Clinical Centre from Nordeus. This donation came as HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s fast response to an urgent inquiry of the Clinic.

“These computers and printers were necessary for the staff of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases and Pulmonology Clinic, which are taking care of patients infected with the coronavirus. I thank Nordeus very much for helping our medical staff because they need our support during these difficult times“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.