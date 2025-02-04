World Cancer Day, marked on February 4th, reminds us of the importance of prevention, early detection, and support for those affected by this disease. HRH Crown Princess Katherine, who is herself facing this difficult illness, today sends a heartfelt message of support to all those battling cancer:

“I am so touched with tens of thousands of people from all over the world who have reached out with their prayers and support for me. It gives me courage and optimism. I believe being positive is part of the healing which is why cancer starts with can. We have to believe that there is hope beyond this difficult illness which is why I am working hard to provide additional information on cancer awareness, cancer equipment, early detection and even AI cancer predictive solutions to the Serbian people My prayers and support go out to all of those in the world who are facing this difficult illness and I want to let them know I am with them not only in my heart but in my experience. I pray that those, who can, around the world will help me to realize one of my dreams of Serbia having the cancer detection and support equipment for diagnosis and care that I am seeking. My gratitude to my doctors, nurses, friends, supporters and family who have helped me go through this. On this day, we call on everyone to join the fight for health, to prioritize prevention, and to support those currently battling this disease.” stated the Crown Princess

HRH Crown Princess Katherine will soon announce a very important donation to additionally help with timely screenings. A previous donation of a mobile mammography unit was donated by Her Royal Highness and has provided screenings for more than 165,000 women. This has significantly contributed to the early diagnosis of breast cancer in Serbia.

This symbolizes the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation’s long-standing commitment to improving healthcare and raising awareness about the importance of regular medical check-ups. Through donations, education, and collaboration with medical institutions, the Foundation continues to be a pillar of support in the fight against cancer in Serbia.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation (lifelineaid.org), in collaboration with the offices of the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, have been supporting Serbian hospitals for years by providing medical equipment and raising awareness about the importance of prevention and treatment. The Foundation also organizes the annual Serbian Medical Diaspora Conference (sdm.rs), which focuses on oncology and promotes cooperation with leading cancer centers abroad.