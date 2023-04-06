Association of Artists “Vivarte” organized a charity concert, under the auspices of HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Foundation for Education and Culture, which was held last night at the White Palace, with support of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, and in the presence of Her Royal Highness, in aid of Elementary Music School in Bujanovac, Serbia.

Last night’s concert was the first-ever charity event organized by Vivarte Association, and all the funds collected at this occasion will be used for purchasing musical instruments for the Bujanovac Music School. This school provides piano, accordion, clarinet, flute, and guitar classes, and is one of the very few schools where children of Serbian, Roma, and Albanian nationalities are educated together. It stands as proof that education and music can erase all boundaries through the most beautiful melodies.

The event started with a greeting letter from HRH Crown Prince Alexander, followed by the addressing of Mrs. Jovana Vucicevic and Mr. Ljuban Zivanovic, opera singers and Founders of Association Vivarte, and then a wonderful performance of the students of the Elementary Music School Bujanovac together with professional musicians, members of the Association. The concert was also attended by a large number of prominent guests from the cultural and public life of Serbia.

“I am very happy that so many people have gathered here, in the home of the Royal family, to enjoy the performance of these talented musicians, and to provide much-needed support for the Elementary Music School in Bujanovac. The young people of Serbia have great potential, and it is important that we all support them, so they can achieve it. It is our obligation and duty.

What rejoices me especially is that we are providing aid to school which shows how music, and culture in general, know for no boundaries. Students of this school come from different backgrounds, but they together are enjoying the beautiful music. Culture and art are erasing boundaries of nationality and religion, and uniting these children to jointly enjoy something beautiful and sublime. I think that this time, young people are teaching us grownups how should we all be”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion.

Association Vivarte is a voluntary, non-governmental, and non-profit organization, dedicated to the promotion of classical music and charitable activities that provide support to musical schools and musicians throughout Serbia. They strive to help raise the level of musical awareness, musical education, and pedagogy and promote musical culture through the engagement of the renowned artists in the organization of educational and cultural manifestations.