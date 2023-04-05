HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his congratulations for the Pesach (Passover) to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska and worldwide for this holiday, which is this year celebrated from the evening of Wednesday, 5 April, and ends after nightfall on 13 April.

“With great pleasure, I send my sincere congratulations to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and all the Jews worldwide on the great holiday of Passover!

This holiday represents a commemoration of the liberation of the children of Israel from slavery in ancient Egypt. Millenniums have passed but the memory of these events from ancient times is still strong. This important holiday reminds us of the immeasurable value of freedom, justice, and love for the homeland. These are everlasting values that are being passed on and cherished through generations, which never get old or obsolete.

May this great holiday bring health, love, peace, and prosperity, and may all who celebrate it be blessed with good health and an abundance of happiness. Happy Pesach!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.