Rotary Club Belgrade International organized a charity concert of pianist Stefan Đoković, under the auspices of HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Foundation for Education and Culture, which was held tonight at the White Palace, in the presence and with support of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

The concert was held to collect funds for the needs of Music Talents School in Ćuprija, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, and has the status of a school of special national importance.

Their Royal Highnesses were accompanied by Mrs. Betty Roumeliotis, HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s sister, and the event was also attended by HE Mrs. Nada Al Akl, the Ambassador of Lebanon in Serbia, Dr. Miodrag Stanić, Director of the Medical Chamber of Serbia, Mr. Nikola Božić, Governor of the Rotary District of Serbia and Montenegro, and other prominent guests. HRH Crown Prince Alexander as the host officially opened the event, followed by the wonderful performance of pianist Stefan Đoković, Rotary Belgrade International Club member, who played the pieces of Franz Schubert, Frederic Chopin, and Franz Liszt

“I am very happy that we are gathered here, in the home of the Royal family, to enjoy the performance of our very talented pianist, Stefan Đoković, and to provide much-needed support for the Music Talents School in Ćuprija. Every kind of support to our children, students, and educational institutions is much needed and very welcome. It was the motive that led me when I established my Foundation for Education and Culture more than 20 years ago. To preserve the tradition of my ancestors in supporting youth, and to carry out my personal vision – to provide quality education for the youth of Serbia to achieve personal development, successful careers, and personal fulfilment.

The young people of Serbia have great potential, and it is important to support them. It is our obligation and duty. By organizing this event, we are giving the young music talents a chance to begin their life journey more easily in their pursuit of the highest achievements of culture and art, and I am certain that in the future we will hear about many of them”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion.

Ms. Olivera Stanić, President of the Rotary Club Belgrade International, in her speech emphasized the significance of the School for Musical Talents and how important it is to help this institution. She also thanked Their Royal Highnesses for their support and announced future cooperation on other charity projects, concluding: “With this humanitarian event, we have shown that together we can do great things and make a positive impact on the world around us.”