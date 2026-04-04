TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine send their wishes for a blessed and happy Easter to all Christians in Serbia and across the world who celebrate this Holy Day tomorrow, 5 April, according to the Gregorian calendar.

“When our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ told his disciples during the Last Supper, “Before long, the world will not see me anymore, but you will see me. Because I live, you also will live,” he announced his tragic death, but also the very essence of our faith, the core of our existence – the triumph of life over death, light over darkness, good over evil.

His Resurrection stands as the eternal foundation of our faith, reminding us of the power of love, sacrifice, and redemption. It leads us through our lives, reminding us to remain firm in hope and faith in the Lord, guiding us in times of challenge. In this sacred moment, we are reminded that the true faith unites us, and strengthens us.

My wife and I, and the entire Royal family of Serbia, wish a happy and blessed Easter to all believers who celebrate the most joyous and most important day for each Christian according to the Gregorian calendar! We wish you good health and much prosperity, to spend the holiday in peace, happiness, and harmony. Happy Easter!” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.