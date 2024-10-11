Under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, and in cooperation with the Olomouc-Brno Eparchy of the Orthodox Church in the Czech Lands and Slovakia and the Honorary Consulate of Romania in Slovakia, the 37th Tree of Peace was planted on 9 October in Chudobín, dedicated to HM The late King Alexander I.

On the 90th anniversary of the tragedy in Marseille when the Knightly King was murdered, his memory is honoured in a country which was a great friend of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia and a true ally. The Orthodox Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Chudobín, part of Litovel town, where this tree was planted is also a Memorial to King Alexander I of Yugoslavia, and this temple was built in the year when the King died. He was a deeply religious Christian who supported Orthodoxy in Czechoslovakia, which at that time was under the jurisdiction of the Serbian Orthodox Church. In the church, there is even soil from Oplenac, the place where the King lies in eternity.

The Tree of Peace in Chudobín was planted under the auspices of the King’s grandson, HRH Crown Prince Alexander, who sent an official letter to the participants of the memorial planting: “King Alexander I was a devoted leader who committed himself to fostering national unity and promoting mutual respect, seeking to unite the diverse people of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia at a time when dangerous ideologies of hatred and division were emerging across Europe. His unwavering belief in these values continues to inspire us, especially in today’s world, where challenges of division and extremism remain ever-present.

His untimely death in 1934 was a tremendous loss, not only for my family but also for the people of Yugoslavia, and for all those who believed in the power of unity to bridge divides. The Tree of Peace planted here today serves as a symbol of his ideals—of hope and resilience in times of hardship.

The plaque accompanying this tree stands as a reminder of King Alexander’s lasting impact. His vision for a more peaceful and unified future is as meaningful now as it was in his time. It is our collective duty to uphold the values he championed—justice, respect, and understanding – and to strive for a world where peace is not just a distant aspiration, but a shared reality.”

HE Ľubomír Rehák, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Russia also sent his official greetings: “Commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the assassination of King Alexander I Karađorđević under the official auspices of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, is an important reminder of his support during his rule in Yugoslavia, which he provided to Czechoslovakia, our common homeland, and a reminder of his anti-Hitler and anti-war stance, which ultimately cost him his life.

Let the newly planted tree, this traditional-modern ecological symbol of memory and the connection of the past with the future, remind us of the work of the Yugoslav king, the friendship between our peoples and countries, as well as the need for peace and understanding for all of humanity,” said Ambassador Rehák at the end of his message.

The Tree of Peace initiative is aimed at preserving historical memory, promoting ideas of peace and friendship between nations, and spreading the ecological message by planting trees as a symbol and message of peace and interreligious dialogue. The initiative connects two important issues of our time, the first is peace and the second is the climate crisis. The project, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, is implemented by the Slovak association Servare et Manere with Special Consultative Status at the Economic and Social Council within the United Nations.

“Servare et Manere“ also commemorated the Centenary of the death of King Peter I Karađorđević of Serbia, the father of King Alexander I of Yugoslavia, at the Serbian military WWI cemetery in Slovakia’s Veľký Meder in 2021, and today’s planting event is a continuation of our earlier cooperation with the Serbian Royal family,” said Marek Sobola, the Secretary-General of Servare et Manere and Honorary consul of Romania in Slovakia, who is the founder of the Tree of Peace initiative. “So far, 37 Trees of Peace have been planted in 22 countries on 4 continents,” continues Sobola.

“Today’s planting is a message of peace so that we start appreciating it more because peace is not a matter of course. I believe that the tree we planted today will be a symbol of life,” said His Beatitude Izaiáš (Isaiah), the Bishop of the Olomouc-Brno Eparchy.

Photos: Marek Sobola, Alexej Kuchta