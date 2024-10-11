HRH Crown Prince Alexander hosted today the promotion of the book “Modern Belgrade 1918 – 1941” and opened the exhibition which, together with the book, evoke the spirit of Belgrade of that time. The authors who presented their work at the White Palace in Belgrade today are Mr Dusan Babac, Chairman of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, Ms Bojana Popovic and Ms Tijana Antonijevic.

This capital and representative literary work, published by “Datastatus”, in great detail deals with the topic of Belgrade between the two world wars and from different aspects shows its development and transformation as a true metropolis of the Balkan, but also of Europe. Through detailed analyses and rich material, it brings the readers the image of how the spirit of civic Belgrade was developed, while the state capital of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia successfully built its modern identity, transforming from a provincial city into a cultural and urban centre of Europe, putting Belgrade in the focus of the world’s historical and cultural map.

In his welcoming speech, His Royal Highness thanked the authors for their precious work which enlightens the history of the capital of our state, but also of his ancestors as an essential part of that past, emphasizing the importance of exhibitions and monographs like this for the culture of remembrance of our people “Belgrade has a very turbulent history, so many times, it was destroyed and rebuilt, and it rose from the ashes like a phoenix, defying all those who were destroying it, and to the pride of its inhabitants. The love we all feel for Belgrade is strong. This book and exhibition reveal to us a significant part of our capital city’s past and reveal how after the devastating times of World War One became a world metropolis. I thank the authors for stealing from oblivion this great testimony of our beautiful Belgrade”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

This monography is not only a visually sumptuous work with over eight hundred rare illustrations but also a key cultural-historical document that provides a comprehensive insight into Belgrade as a city that followed European trends in art, architecture, culture and social life. Through carefully selected topics, the book covers not only architectural and urbanistic changes, but also artistic and social life, sports, media and tourism, and presents Belgrade as a dynamic environment with rich cultural and social layers. The dynamic public and private life of the capital, through stories about balls, parties, taverns, clubs and variety shows, as well as with the development of transport, tourism and new lifestyle habits in Belgrade.

The exhibition included works of art and items from the collection of the Royal Palace and other private collections, which evoke the spirit of Belgrade of the time, and the memory of the golden days of our capital, before the terrible suffering in World War Two.

Mr. Dušan Babac, one of the authors, said in his speech: “Many ask us how long this book was written, and the answer is very simple – a year, and whole life… one year effectively, and whole life, and it is something I can also say on behalf of my colleagues, with whom it was a great pleasure to work, and my own, it is a topic that we live and breathe every day, with great love, and that love and dedication is ultimately seen in this book. It represents more of a door than a book, and it is the door of that forgotten world, when you open that door, you enter that Belgrade which existed not so long ago, but Belgrade which is so forgotten.

We often have a tendency to measure time by ourselves, and this book shows us that some very similar things happened a hundred years ago and that there are some continuities that we were not aware of. This book helps to shed light on the continuities of our Belgrade, which, despite all the war and post-war destruction, still survives at every step, through buildings, through the spirit of the people, through some memories, old photographs, and this is a unique opportunity to bring it all together, in one place.”

Mr. Babac also referred to our dynasty: “The Karađorđević Royal family was a generator of development in every aspect of social life, from architecture, art patronage, then in culture, in healthcare… They set trends in fashion, social life, they were initiators of charity balls… of course, there is also the Belgrade Grand Prix, for now a single but extremely important event in the history of Belgrade. In every view, the Karađorđevićs are present, and there is no doubt that they are an inseparable part of society.”

With Mr. Babac, Mrs. Tijana Antonijević, co-author, and Mrs. Danijela Đurković, Executive Director of Datastatus, also spoke at the promotion. The ceremony was attended by HRH Prince Alexander, the Crown Prince’s youngest son, His Grace Bishop Tihon of Moravica, Vicar Bishop of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije, Mr. Lav Grigorije Pajkic, State Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and other representatives of the Governmental bodies, Ambassadors and other representatives of the diplomatic corps, members of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, representatives of cultural institutions, as well as many other distinguished guests from the spheres of business, art, culture, and the public life of Serbia.