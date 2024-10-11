On the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the University Children’s Clinic Tirsova, TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine were awarded a special recognition for their contribution to this Institution, on the Solemn Academy held to celebrate the great jubilee in the National Theatre in Belgrade.

Her Royal Highness is currently abroad, due to the intense preparations for one of the largest humanitarian events that will be organized at the end of October in Belgrade celebrating the 30 years of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, in aid of children’s hospitals in Serbia, so she could not accompany her husband at the solemnity. The Crown Prince emphasized the continuity and tradition that exists between the Tirsova Clinic and the Karadjordjevics.

“My grandmother Queen Maria was the high patron of this important medical institution and one of the greatest benefactors from its beginning, while by my father, King Peter II’s Decree, the construction of the new building started. My wife continued their path and vision, and it is very symbolic that the first donation that the Crown Princess delivered to Serbia was exactly to this institution, in 1993, at the time while I was still an enemy of the state and we were living abroad, making this achievement even more admirable. Providing aid to Tirsova continued, incubators, respirators, and all other kinds of sophisticated equipment were also provided by her, in order to help medical professionals to save the lives and preserve health of our children.

I am very proud of my grandmother, my father, and my wife, for the contribution of Karadjordjevics to the University Children Clinic Tirsova, it is the unbreakable line of the highest obligations of the Royal family, to always be in the service of our people and homeland. It is the mark in time which remains for eternity”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

The recognition of the University Children’s Clinic for its special contribution was also received by HE the Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević, His Holiness Patriarch of Serbia Porfirije, HE Minister of Health Ass. Prof. Dr. Zlatibor Lončar, HE Minister of Public Investments Darko Glišić, Mayor of Belgrade Aleksandar Šapić, HE Ambassador of Serbia to Saudi Arabia ef. Muhamed Jusufspahić, HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković, HE Minister of Health of the Republic of Srpska Dr. Alen Šeranić, and Mr. Nikola Petrović. The awards were presented by Prof. Dr. Siniša Dučić, Director of the Clinic, who also opened the gathering with his address.

“I am very sorry that I could not be there personally to receive this recognition together with my husband, which means a lot to both of us. It is an inspiration to continue our work in supporting our hospitals, our wonderful doctors, and our nurses even stronger, assisting them as much as we can so they can continue their important work of saving the lives of others.

I wish I could be in Belgrade, but our duties and the mission we have in life sometimes make it impossible to be in every place we love. But what rejoices me is that I am on a wonderful mission, and that very soon, on 25 and 26 October, for the first time ever, we will gather in Belgrade Lifeline supporters from all five offices – Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, which are all under my patronage. They have all been working tirelessly for over 30 years in support of the people of Serbia, and now, they will be together in Belgrade, to once again support our hospitals, and the most vulnerable patients, our children”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her message.

HE the Prime Minister of Serbia in his speech said: “There is a lot of symbolism in the fact that His Royal Highness Alexander II Karađorđević is with us today because it was during the reign of his grandfather Alexander I Karađorđević that this idea started, which continues to this day, admonishing and reminding us that things did not happen by chance, but that we had ancestors who have understood well what needs to be done. Today we have a new phase in front of us, today we have started the construction of “Tiršova 2”. I don’t think any of us have a dilemma that one of the highest callings is the call to heal and help other people, and when you do it for children, then that is the most beautiful and moving thing you can do in that higher calling and profession, but also in the way of life.”

Mr. Vucevic’s words add up to the short film which was presented at the solemn academy, showing the history of the Clinic. In this film, a woman in black can be seen with the doctors, wearing the clothes as a sign of deep mourning. Queen Marija, although she was deeply struck by the death of her husband the Knightly King, and put on hold almost all other Royal duties, she continued visiting hospitals and helping the orphans. Despite the tragedy which struck her, helping those in need was above all for Queen Mother, which is an inspiration that lasts.