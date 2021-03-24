Lifeline Canada through HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation donated much needed equipment and educational toys worth over 3,500 Canadian dollars to the “Vera Blagojevic” Children’s Home in Serbia.

Thanks to this generous donation the children who reside in the Home in Banja Koviljaca received new mattresses and bedding, as well as equipment and educational toys, which was desperately needed and will facilitate educators’ jobs.

“Lifeline Canada Humanitarian Organization and its donors in the diaspora continue to support the Home in Banja Koviljaca and the needs of the children. This support demonstrates to the children that people in the diaspora care for them and wish them a happy and carefree childhood”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Mrs Mira Lalovic, principal of the Home for Children and Youth in Banja Koviljaca expressed her deep gratitude to Lifeline Canada and Foundation of HRH Crown Princess Katherine on behalf of the staff and the children.