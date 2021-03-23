His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander addressed the public on the occasion of 24 March, the 22nd anniversary of the NATO bombing of Serbia.

“Twenty-two years later, wounds and scars still exist. We will never forget those 78 days in 1999 and all innocent victims who lost their lives. With great sadness we remember the terrible aggression and suffering imposed upon all our citizens, our country, and those that were tragically killed and their families. This was an unprecedented event of total aggression in Europe since World War Two that was not authorized by the United Nations. Once again, regrettably, it is confirmed that violence only produces more violence and pain.

Many years have passed, victims will always be remembered. Such aggression must never happen again. Lives that were lost, as well as the many injured must never be forgotten. Let them remain in our hearts forever”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.