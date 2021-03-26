His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations for the Passover holiday to H.E. Mr. Jahel Villan, the Ambassador of Israel to Serbia, Mr. Isaac Asiel, Chief Rabbi of Serbia, Mr. Robert Sabados, President of the Association of the Jewish Communities in Serbia and all members of the Jewish community in Serbia.

“It is with great pleasure that I warmly congratulate all the members of the Jewish community in Serbia Pesach, the great Jewish holiday dedicated to remembering the liberation of Jewish people from slavery.

May this great holiday, which reminds us of the immeasurable value of freedom, justice and love for the homeland, bless all who celebrate it with good health and abundance of happiness”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his letter of congratulations.