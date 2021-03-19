Lifeline Canada, through HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, provided a generous donation of 5,000 Canadian dollars to the Home for Children with Disabilities “Stanko Paunovic” in Negotin.

The children at the “Stanko Paunovic” Home received new mattresses, bedding sets and much needed rugs. This generous donation by NuVoxx Communications Company was sent to Lifeline Canada Humanitarian Organization whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

‘I am very grateful to the wonderful people from Canada and all our friends from the Diaspora who despite the difficult situation in the world due to the pandemic, continue to provide and raise aid for children living in Homes. The children deserve a happy, carefree and safe childhood, and it is our duty to provide that for them. The smiles on children’s faces are the greatest reward for all of us’, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Mrs Snezana Markovic, principal of the Home and the children expressed their gratitude to Lifeline Canada Humanitarian Organization and Crown Princess Katherine Foundation for the great support to the Home for Children with Disabilities “Stanko Paunovic”.