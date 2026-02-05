HRH Prince Peter celebrates today his forty-sixth birthday.

Happy birthday, with wishes for good health, much love, happiness, success, and progress!

HRH Prince Peter was born on 5 February 1980 in Chicago, Illinois. He is the eldest son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HI&RH Princess Maria da Gloria of Orléans and Braganza, and the grandson of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra. He has two brothers Their Royal Highnesses Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander.

His Royal Highness thanks everyone for the good wishes and congratulations.

