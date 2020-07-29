His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander congratulated Kurban Bayrami to Sead Nasufovic, Reisu-l-ulema of the Islamic Community of Serbia, Abdulah Numan, the Mufti of Serbia, Mevlud Dudic, President of the Meshihat of the Islamic Community, Nusret Abdibegović, the Mufti of Banja Luka and all believers of the Islamic community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the holiday of Eid al-Adha. I wish you to joyfully celebrate in peace and good health this holiday with your family, remembering with gratitude the daily blessings that life brings while not forgetting the poor and sick and all those who need help, especially during these hard times“, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.