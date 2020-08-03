Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation launched the free online education project with support from LINKgroup which provided free online ITAcademy courses to children without parental care. Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine thank LINKgroup for their generosity.

LINKgroup has more than 20 years of success in professional education and certification in the fields of information technology and contemporary business, in all education levels: primary, secondary and higher education, as well as professional development.

Young people aged 11 to 22 can attend different one-month online courses using the unique LINK Distance Learning system, in various fields: English, Computer Basics, Programming Basics, WordPress, and Adobe Photoshop.

The project goal is for the children, due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, in a special safety regime, use their time to broaden their horizons and find out how learning can be fun, as well as to use these newly acquired skills to have more job opportunities when they leave the children’s homes.

– It gives us great pleasure to support the initiative of HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, which has been an excellent partner for years. We have the same goal and a clear mission: to provide top-quality education to as many people as possible, enabling them to acquire knowledge, achieve their goals and have the life they want and deserve – reads a statement from LINKgroup.

“My Foundation has made a project for young people, so they can progress furthermore and become even more successful. Now is the ideal time for them to work on themselves and for themselves, and they will see how learning can be fun, too. I hope that this online education will be of great use to the young people. I wish them to be persistent and proud of their achievements at the end of the course because knowledge is power”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine thanked the teachers from the children’s homes who helped organize this project. Their contribution and authority will be very important to the children during this process and will encourage them to learn from their example.