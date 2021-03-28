Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine received today at the Royal Palace the Minister of Tourism of the Hellenic Republic HE Mr. Harry Theocharis accompanied by the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Government of Serbia HE Mrs. Tatjana Matic.

“We are very happy to receive the Greek Minister of Tourism in Belgrade who is on an official visit to Serbia – Mr. Theocharis came with our Minister Mrs. Matic to the Royal Palace. It is always a great pleasure to be with our friend Mr. Theocharis, who is a supporter of Lifeline Greece Humanitarian Organization whose patron is my wife.

The Royal Compound with its two Palaces the Royal Palace and the White Palace is certainly one of the most interesting places that every tourist should visit during their stay in Belgrade. Unfortunately, the pandemic has closed many places. I would like many more people to have the opportunity to visit the Royal Compound and get acquainted with its rich history.

My wife greeted Minister​​ Theocharis in Greek her mother tongue and said that their previous meetings remained a fond memory. I am proud that my wife is of Greek origin”, said Crown Prince Alexander.